Govt teachers’ union elects its office-bearers

Tarn Taran, April 9

The local district unit of the Government Teachers Union, Punjab, in its 17th general meeting held at the local Gandhi Municipal Park here on Tuesday, elected Sarabjit Singh Sandhu as the district president and Resham Singh as the senior vice-president.

The election process was supervised by Gurwaryam Singh and Kuljit Singh. The other officer-bearers elected are: Sahib Singh, Satnam Singh Sidhu and Kulwinder Singh (vice-presidents); Gurdeep Singh (general secretary); Kuljit Singh and Resham Singh (assistant secretaries); Gurwaryam Singh (finance secretary); and Surjit Singh (assistant finance secretary).

Besides, those elected as block presidents are: Sumit Kumar (Tarn Taran), Surjit Singh (Noordi), Resham Singh (Khadoor Sahib), Resham Singh (Naushehra Pannuan), Balraj Singh (Bhikhiwind), Prabhjot Singh (Gandiwind), Gurpartap Singh (Chohla Sahib) and Amandeep Singh (Patti).

A resolution passed in the meeting condemned the state government for not acceding to the genuine demands of teachers and employees. They also demanded recruitment of more staff on a regular basis.

