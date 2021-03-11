Govt to distribute 1 lakh wage cards in Ajnala constituency

Amritsar, May 1
The Aam Aadmi Party government aims to distribute 1 lakh MGNREGS cards in Ajnala constituency and provide assured 100 days of guaranteed wage to each worker.
Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal stated this while addressing a special camp organised to mark Labour Day at Ajnala on Sunday. He said the benefits of the scheme would be extended to all workers. He said the government wanted to make MGNREGS cards for every needy person and 1 lakh people in the Ajnala constituency would be given its benefit.
Speaking on the importance of Labour Day, Dhaliwal said the trade union movement had paved for the commemoration of the day. Its major achievement was fixing daily working hours to eight hours.
He accused previous governments of misusing funds for many years and said last year job cards were made for the Congress sympathisers only. This will not be the case this time, he said and added that now every poor and needy would get job cards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...