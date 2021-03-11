Govt to distribute 1 lakh wage cards in Ajnala constituency

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

The Aam Aadmi Party government aims to distribute 1 lakh MGNREGS cards in Ajnala constituency and provide assured 100 days of guaranteed wage to each worker.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal stated this while addressing a special camp organised to mark Labour Day at Ajnala on Sunday. He said the benefits of the scheme would be extended to all workers. He said the government wanted to make MGNREGS cards for every needy person and 1 lakh people in the Ajnala constituency would be given its benefit.

Speaking on the importance of Labour Day, Dhaliwal said the trade union movement had paved for the commemoration of the day. Its major achievement was fixing daily working hours to eight hours.

He accused previous governments of misusing funds for many years and said last year job cards were made for the Congress sympathisers only. This will not be the case this time, he said and added that now every poor and needy would get job cards.