Govt trying to create parallel mandi system, alleges Dallewal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

Addressing a press conference here today, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the leader of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), alleged that the government was indirectly implementing the provisions of the three controversial laws against which the farming community had been protesting.

Dallewal claimed that the government had declared private silos as mandis in eight districts of the state against the interests of the farmers. He further stated that the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha would submit memorandums to the ministers of the state government on April 15 in this regard.

According to Dallewal, last year, the state had allowed one private silo to operate, which resulted in the closure of 36 grain markets in Moga district. Dallewal said if the government allows eight private silos to function in the state, several markets would be closed.

Dallewal alleged that while the Chief Minister claimed that there was no cap on land for providing compensation to the farmers due to crop losses caused by unseasonal rain, government officials had issued directions to apply a cap of five acres while offering compensation for crop loss. He asked the CM to clarify the situation.

Inderjit Singh Kot Budha, the district president, accused the state government and the Centre of labeling Sikh youth as anti-nationalists and arresting them. He said the government should stop branding them as anti-nationals.