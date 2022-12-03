‘Govt trying to grab farmers’ land’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 2

Farmers and labourers holding the pucca morcha launched by the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee outside the District Administrative Complex again stressed their demands on Friday.

Satnam Singh, the district president of the union, and other leaders — such as Harjinder Singh Shakari and Fateh Singh Piddi — addressed the gathering on the seventh day of the morcha. The leaders lashed out at the Punjab Government for “making false promises”. The leaders also contended the Punjab Government has been trying to grab farmers’ lands.

The leaders also stressed the need for repairing the roads and filling up the posts which have been lying vacant in various departments. They also called for an end to corruption.