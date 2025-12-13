Govt unveils new initiatives, statues to reconnect youth with Sikh history

The Punjab Government has announced a series of initiatives to reconnect, strengthen and preserve the historical heritage of the state, especially its Sikh religious history. While these initiatives are linked to the broader aim of marking the 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, they also strive to raise awareness and integrate Sikh history and values within school education.

In a recent announcement, Education Minister Harjot Bains stated that the Punjab School Education Board would conduct special educational sessions from December 22 to 24 across government schools to educate students on the bravery and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh and the Chaar Sahebzaade. These sessions, currently estimated to be between 15 and 20 minutes long, will focus on Sikh history and paying tribute to their martyrdom.

According to reports, the sessions are designed to immerse students in Sikh history through storytelling and examples, exploring Guru Gobind Singh’s departure from Qila Anandgarh Sahib and the events that led to the Saka Sirhind, as Bains briefed.

Another development is the makeover of the Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple, which has replaced the earlier cultural dancing statues with those of Sikh martial and religious figures.

The newly restored Heritage Street now features two giant statues of Sikh warriors, Hari Singh Nalwa and Banda Singh Bahadur, installed at the beginning of the stretch. The project was undertaken by Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who contributed Rs 3 crore from his MPLAD funds for the makeover designed to elevate the experience of devotees.

Dr Sahney stated that, adding to the spiritual atmosphere, a new speaker network now relays live kirtan from Sri Harmandir Sahib all the way to the parking zone, allowing pilgrims to remain connected to the sacred sanctum throughout their walk.

While these additions are welcome, the country’s history shows that installing statues is not always purely about heritage or culture. It may also reflect an appeal to Sikh sentiments and the wider community, as seen earlier when statues of historical stalwarts including Jawaharlal Nehru, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Mahatma Gandhi found relevance only on anniversaries and specific dates. While such statues, symbolic sessions and storytelling endorse core Sikh values and identity, they also become tools for shaping narratives and retaining relevance among a broader population.

Heritage experts and conservationists in Punjab have long stressed that the state’s existing, structural heritage urgently requires attention and support. Whether it is Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s summer palace, the Kos Minars, the baradari or the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh inside Rambagh that now lies half-renovated — before adding the new, the already existing structures must be maintained. The light-and-sound show that charts Punjab’s history from the 16th century to the present day has no audience. After all, symbolism works only when there is an audience that resonates with it.