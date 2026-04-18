Raising concerns over the deteriorating state of heritage zones in Amritsar, the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) has urged the Punjab Government to implement in “letter and spirit” the Amritsar Culture and Tourism Development Authority Act, 2016.

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In a statement issued after a meeting of its executive committee, office-bearers of the AVM said, despite the Act being notified nearly a decade ago, it had not been implemented on ground, leaving the city’s historic character vulnerable to neglect and unplanned development. “The Act was envisioned as a comprehensive framework to preserve, maintain and promote Amritsar’s cultural and tourism infrastructure, but its non-implementation reflects a serious gap between policy and execution,” said principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi.

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The Act provides for the creation of the Amritsar Cultural and Tourism Development Authority to oversee heritage conservation, sanitation, infrastructure upkeep and tourism promotion within a defined radius of 500-700 metres around key sites. These include Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Ram Tirath Mandir, Gobindgarh Fort and Town Hall, among others.

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Highlighting the scope of the legislation, AVM members said the authority was mandated to manage essential services such as electricity, water supply, sanitation, waste disposal, facade maintenance, monument lighting and overall beautification in designated heritage zones. It also envisaged tourism promotion through events, live performances and modern initiatives such as virtual reality shows.

Dr Charanjit Singh Gumtala said, “The Act clearly defines responsibilities for planning, coordination and maintenance of civic infrastructure around heritage sites. Unfortunately, the absence of its implementation has led to unchecked commercialisation and degradation of historically significant areas.” The AVM pointed out that the authority’s structure included top-level governance with the Chief Minister as chairman and key ministers and senior bureaucrats as members, while an executive committee led by the Deputy Commissioner is tasked with the day-to-day functioning.

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Calling for immediate action, Manmohan Singh Brar said, “This is not just about tourism, but about safeguarding centuries-old heritage which is on the verge of destruction. The government must operationalise the authority without further delay.” The statement further stressed the need for dedicated tourism police to ensure safety and assistance for visitors, along with strict penalties for damage, littering or defacement in protected zones.

Rajwinder Singh Gill said, “There is a clear legal provision to regulate and protect these areas, including punishment for violations. However, without enforcement, these provisions remain ineffective.” He emphasised that funds for the authority were to be sourced from government allocations, including cess under the excise policy, ensuring that financial constraints should not hinder its rollout.