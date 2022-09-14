Govt’s GOG remark humiliating: Colonel AS Gill

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 13

Criticising the state government for terming Guardians of Governance (GOG) as “poor” performers, the district unit of the now scrapped scheme has said it will wage a legal or an organisational battle against the government.

Colonel AS Gill, head of the now defunct GOG’s district unit, on Tuesday said the allegations of “poor performance, GOGs not working for the past one year”, etc., were a pack of lies besides assassinating the dignity, sincerity, honesty and the respect which ex-servicemen hold. He said the unit might move the court or lodge organisational protest by burning effigies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the tehsil complexes in a peaceful manner.

“If the government was eager to abolish the scheme, instead of making derogatory remarks, it could have simply said that the scheme was no more required. We had been spending money from our pockets to perform our duties,” he said.