Govt’s mission to filter out diseases at source

Ensuring safe drinking water has emerged as a major public health priority in rural areas, as clean water is directly linked to the prevention of diseases.

With this objective, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department is setting up mega-canal water treatment plants. These projects aim to provide arsenic-free drinking water to 257 villages of the district.

Access to arsenic-free water is expected to significantly reduce the risk of serious health problems such as skin disorders, stomach ailments and other long-term diseases.

The department is also providing household tap connections to villagers so that people get safe drinking water in their homes, and are protected from water-borne illnesses.

During a review of the Jal Jeevan Mission here on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Parmjit Kaur held a meeting with Block Development and Panchayat Officers, officials from the other departments concerned and Nodal Officers appointed by the Centre.

She said recharge structures were being built in various villages to raise the groundwater level, ensuring a sustainable supply of safe water for the future.

Water was life, and its careful use was essential to protect the well-being of present and future generations, she added.

Along with the supply of clean drinking water, several other works that have a direct impact on public health are being carried out on war footing.

These include proper drainage of dirty water to prevent stagnation and mosquito breeding, and village cleanliness works being implemented as per the Thapar Model to improve overall hygiene and sanitation in rural areas.

Sub Divisional Engineer-cum-Nodal Officer for the project Simrandeep Singh said all works being carried out under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district were shared with the Central Nodal Officers.

Officials said that the combined efforts to provide safe water supply, proper drainage and improved sanitation would help reduce cases of diarrhoea, jaundice and other water-borne diseases in rural areas.