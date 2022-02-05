GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

The District Electoral Officer has ordered installation of GPS system on vehicles which would be used to ferry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during election. This was decided at a meeting held with all returning officers and various nodal officers at the district administration to review the arrangements of election process in the district.

As per the instructions of Election Commission of India, the vehicles which would be used to transport the EVM machines should be equipped with trackers and mobile-based tracking systems.

The District Electoral Officer asked all returning officers to ensure delivery of voter cards of newly registered voters to their homes. The voter guides which are printed for voter information should also be delivered to the block-level officer.