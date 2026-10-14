2 years after death, ‘Grandmother of Butala’ continues to live via folk legacy

At a time when traditional Punjabi folk songs and women’s oral traditions are gradually fading from everyday life, Swaran Kaur Bal devoted much of her life to collecting and preserving the cultural heritage of Majha. Remembered by villagers as the ‘Grandmother of Butala’, the Punjabi writer and folklore activist left behind a valuable record of folk songs, customs and traditions that might otherwise have been lost.

Bal died aged 87 at her home in Butala village, near Baba Bakala Sahib in Tarn Taran district, in January 2024. She made a distinctive contribution to Punjabi literature by documenting folk traditions, particularly women’s songs and cultural expressions.

Advertisement

Her first book, Majhe Di Main Jami Jayi, published in 2000, was a collection of Punjabi folk songs that went on to become a bestseller. Its popularity extended beyond India, prompting Punjabi Saath, the organisation that published it, to bring out further editions in 2003, 2009 and 2017. The collection helped preserve the distinctive vocabulary, emotions and cultural experiences reflected in the folk traditions of the Majha region.

Advertisement

Born on June 6, 1937, in Thatha village in Tarn Taran district, Bal pursued her education at a time when girls were often discouraged from studying. Her family supported her education, while her years at Mata Sahib Deva Kaur Ashram Bhujangan in Kairon, where she was selected as head girl, helped shape her leadership qualities.

After retiring as a government schoolteacher, Bal continued to work for the Punjabi language and culture. As head of Majha Punjabi Saath, she organised the annual ‘Mela Charkhe Da’, providing women from Butala and neighbouring villages with a platform to showcase traditional dances, folk singing and other cultural practices. The spinning of the traditional charkha remained a central attraction, bringing elderly women together to celebrate their shared heritage.

Advertisement

Bal also appeared on radio and television, where she sang folk songs and encouraged other village women to participate. Her contribution extended beyond literature and folklore, encompassing efforts to keep traditional cultural practices alive.

Her autobiography, Zindagi Da Pandh, published in 2005, offered a further glimpse into her life and experiences.

For Butala, Swaran Kaur Bal was more than a writer. She was a link between generations, documenting women’s voices and keeping alive the songs, customs and memories of rural Punjab. Her legacy lies in ensuring that Majha’s folk heritage remains accessible to generations beyond those who originally sang its songs and practised its traditions.