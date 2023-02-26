Granthi robbed of phone, cash in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

The police arrested three snatchers for attacking and robbing a granthi (Sikh priest) of his phone and cash two days ago.

Those arrested were identified as Princepal Singh, Nishan Singh and Harman Singh, all residents of Bhorsi Rajputa village. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further probe.

The victim, Harjit Singh of Allowal village in Tarn Taran, said around 8 pm on Thursday evening, he was returning home from a gurdwara when three bike-borne persons intercepted him and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

He said the accused took his phone and Rs 4,000. The police registered a case under Sections 307, 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC. The police arrested the accused following raids.