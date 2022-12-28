Grappler gets warm welcome on return in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

A warm welcome was extended to Karanjit Singh, who returned to the city after winning gold in the National Wrestling meet held at Vishakhapatnam. He won the gold medal in the 67-kg weight category.

An event was organised at Golbagh wrestling stadium to felicitate the wrestler. Paramjit Singh Batra, senior vice chairman, Punjab Small Industries, was the chief guest.

He said cash prize and government jobs should be given on priority to sportspersons. He regretted that neither any official of the district administration nor from the Sports Department spared time to meet the player to encourage him.

Wrestling coach Vikram Sharma thanked the chief guest and lauded him for helping wrestlers and wrestling stadium from time to time.

He also demanded that the government should pay attention to this stadium which sans several facilities. Among others former district wrestling coach Sohan Singh, Ranjit Singh Cheema, coach Karan Sharma and Sahul Hans were also present.