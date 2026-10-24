DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Grass sprouts through road laid eight days ago in Sarja village in the Jandiala Guru constituency

Grass sprouts through road laid eight days ago in Sarja village in the Jandiala Guru constituency

Danny Bandala questions quality of development works

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:27 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man shows grass on the road.
Advertisement

Punjab Congress Working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala on Friday questioned the quality of development works in the Jandiala Guru constituency after grass was found growing through a road in Sarja village barely eight days after its construction.

Taking a dig at the AAP government, Bandala said he had spent three years in England but had never witnessed such “development”. He questioned Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO over the quality of the road and demanded a probe into the execution of government-funded projects.

Advertisement

During his visit to the village, Bandala pointed to grass growing through the road surface. He alleged that the condition of the newly laid road raised questions about the quality of material used and the monitoring of public works.

Advertisement

He said Sarja village had received a state government certificate for securing the second position in Amritsar district in terms of development. However, the condition of the road appeared to contradict those claims, he alleged.

Bandala also cited the alleged collapse of a roof slab at a Mohalla Clinic in Jabbowal village barely an hour after its construction. He questioned the expenditure on a cricket stadium being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore and sought scrutiny of the money spent and the work completed.

Advertisement

The Congress leader said his party would constitute a commission to investigate development projects in the constituency if voted to power.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts