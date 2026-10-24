Grass sprouts through road laid eight days ago in Sarja village in the Jandiala Guru constituency

Punjab Congress Working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala on Friday questioned the quality of development works in the Jandiala Guru constituency after grass was found growing through a road in Sarja village barely eight days after its construction.

Taking a dig at the AAP government, Bandala said he had spent three years in England but had never witnessed such “development”. He questioned Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO over the quality of the road and demanded a probe into the execution of government-funded projects.

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During his visit to the village, Bandala pointed to grass growing through the road surface. He alleged that the condition of the newly laid road raised questions about the quality of material used and the monitoring of public works.

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He said Sarja village had received a state government certificate for securing the second position in Amritsar district in terms of development. However, the condition of the road appeared to contradict those claims, he alleged.

Bandala also cited the alleged collapse of a roof slab at a Mohalla Clinic in Jabbowal village barely an hour after its construction. He questioned the expenditure on a cricket stadium being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore and sought scrutiny of the money spent and the work completed.

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The Congress leader said his party would constitute a commission to investigate development projects in the constituency if voted to power.