Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

The Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, four House floor leaders and 84 councillors of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (MC) visited the head office of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation at Ranjit Avenue here today. They were received and welcomed by officials of the MC.

A discussion was held on the functioning of the Greater Visakhapatnam and Amritsar MCs, funds and grants received from the Centre and state governments for development works on the occasion.

Apart from this, discussion was held on revenue resources and income of different departments. Greater Visakhapatnam MC Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari and Deputy Mayor Sridhar said that the area under their corporation’s jurisdiction was large as compared to Amritsar. As Visakhapatnam was a most populous city of Andhra Pradesh, development projects were undertaken with grants from the Centre and state governments, she said. The income of Greater Visakhapatnam MC was also used for development, she said.

She said that Punjab was known for hospitality. Greater Visakhapatnam MC councillors also appreciated city food.