Green polling booths to be set up for Lok Sabha polls

Amritsar, May 10
The district administration today decided to set up green polling booths in Amritsar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
At these booths, every voter who comes to cast vote on the polling day, will be presented with saplings of fruits and flowers as gifts. Regarding this unique effort, Nikas Kumar, Head of Voter Awareness Campaign and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) said the administration had received a suggestion from the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, a few days ago about setting up green polling booths.
He said considering this suggestion, a meeting was held with the officials of the Forest and Horticulture departments.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...