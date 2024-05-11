Green polling booths to be set up for Lok Sabha polls

Amritsar, May 10

The district administration today decided to set up green polling booths in Amritsar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At these booths, every voter who comes to cast vote on the polling day, will be presented with saplings of fruits and flowers as gifts. Regarding this unique effort, Nikas Kumar, Head of Voter Awareness Campaign and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) said the administration had received a suggestion from the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, a few days ago about setting up green polling booths.

He said considering this suggestion, a meeting was held with the officials of the Forest and Horticulture departments.

#Lok Sabha