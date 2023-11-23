Green technology to be adopted in laying rural roads: Minister

Amritsar, November 22
With a view of protecting and preserving the environment under mission LiFE, the state under the guidance of National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA), Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), has decided to construct 16 rural roads (207 km length) under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by using Green and New Technology, also called Nano Technology. This was stated by Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.
To spread awareness regarding use and benefit of this new technology, the government organised an inter-state workshop in Amritsar, wherein senior engineers from all states across the country visited the state on November 21 and 22. The participants visited the construction site in Tarn Taran and attended the workshop for deliberation and discussion on the green technology.
While addressing a technical session, PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh stated that under the new technology, chemical stabilisation of sub soil, granular sub base (GSB) and water bound macadum (WBM) layer is prepared to reduce the thickness of road crust due to which there is substantial saving of the natural aggregates and cost of construction. By use of this technology, there will be saving of approximate 1.50 lakh MT of GSB and aggregate on these 16 roads.
