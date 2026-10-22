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Home / Amritsar / Grenade, pistol seized from five; targeted killing foiled, say Amritsar police

Grenade, pistol seized from five; targeted killing foiled, say Amritsar police

3 minors among those held; cops trace arms to ISI-linked smuggler

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:44 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Border Range IG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (centre) addresses the media in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The Amritsar rural police on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a targeted killing by recovering a hand grenade, a pistol and ammunition from five persons, including three juveniles.

The police did not disclose whom the accused allegedly intended to target. Those held included Gurlal Singh (20), a truck driver, and Rashpal Singh (18), a carpenter, both residents of Lopoke. One of the juveniles is a Class XII student at a government school.

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Sharing details, Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were yet to receive further instructions to carry out the attack. Gurlal and Rashpal were arrested by a police team during the Dasehra festivities in the Lopoke area.

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Two of the juveniles were found in possession of a hand grenade and a .30-bore pistol, while Gurlal Singh had around 10 bullets.

“The Amritsar rural police have averted a potential targeted killing by timely busting the module and recovering the hand grenade and pistol,” said Bhullar.

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The police said the investigation revealed that the hand grenade and pistol had been provided by ISI-linked cross-border smuggler Rana King, alias Gulla King.

His name had also figured during investigations into earlier recoveries. A couple of suppliers linked to him are already in jail.

“The weapons and explosives were being supplied to disrupt peace. The police are examining the intended target and the role of handlers operating from across the border,” said Bhullar.

Two arrested with 3.5 kg heroin, pistol

Meanwhile, in another operation, the rural police arrested two persons with around 3.5 kg of heroin and a pistol. They were identified as Ajay, a resident of Mudh Khokhar, and Robin Masih, a resident of Sultanwind village.

Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, SSP, Amritsar Rural, said four cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against Ajay. He said all the consignments were smuggled from Pakistan.

He said the preliminary probe had yielded important leads about the network and those coordinating the movement of consignments from across the border.

The police said both men worked as daily wagers and were allegedly involved in coordinating consignments linked to cross-border smuggling.

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