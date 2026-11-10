Grey haze envelops Amritsar city; air quality ‘very poor’

A day after Diwali celebrations, the city’s air quality deteriorated, falling in the “very poor” category, as per data released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

A thick layer of smog enveloped the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a high of 431 on Sunday.

The air monitoring device installed near the Golden Temple recorded today’s AQI at 311.

The city’s AQI for five days from October 26-30 remained 228, 310, 160, 185 and 185, respectively. Last year on Diwali, the AQI was between 224 and 250; in 2024, it was 350.

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If we look at the data between 2023 and 2025, the air quality has seen a consistent decline during Diwali. In November 2024, the day after Diwali saw an AQI of 369. A city resident, Manjit Singh, said the sky was overcast, with haze all around.

“As compared to the past years, the visibility was better, though,” he added.

Environmentalist PS Bhatty said the bursting of high-intensity firecrackers had impacted the air quality. Environmental engineers of the PPCB said they had managed to curtail the stubble burning cases, but the bursting of firecrackers had changed the pollution levels overnight.