Grocery store owner robbed of Rs 1.23 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

Two unidentified armed miscreants robbed a kiryana store owner and decamped with Rs 1.25 lakh late on Saturday evening. The victim was identified as Sukhraj Singh of Pheruman village.

He said he runs a grocery store on Baba Bakala Sahib- Cheema Bath Road. On Saturday, around 9pm, when he was closing the shop, two persons came on a bike. They had covered their faces and one of them was equipped with a pistol. He said the accused pointed the pistol at him and asked to handover whatever he had. He said the accused took out Rs1.25 lakh kept in the cash box.

Meanwhile, in another incident, several armed persons took away a tractor and other material from a brick kiln in Gehri Mandi village. Complainant Balwinder Singh said late on Saturday, his watchman Sarabjit called and said several persons jumped the walls and thrashed him. They locked him in the kitchen and later took a tractor with some other material. —