Ground report: 3 Hindu College alumni picked for Team India

Three star cricketers of Amritsar’s Hindu College — Renuka Thakur, Amanjot Kaur and Pratika Rawal — have been picked for the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, which is going to be held in India this time.

Thakur, who is a making a comeback in the team after an injury, is one of Team India’s star pacers, while Amanjot Kaur, who was rested for Australia tour, is an accomplished all-rounder.

Dr Ranjit Singh Sandhu, head of the college’s department of physical education, said, “These students have achieved this success with their dedication and discipline and will definitely bring laurels to India in the upcoming World Cup. Their brilliance on the field reflects on the college’s sports programme, especially for women athletes from the region.”

The historic Hindu College, over a 100 years old, located in the narrow lanes of Dhab Khatikan in Amritsar’s walled city, has produced several notable names in the world of women’s cricket. The college even counts former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi among its alumni. The college has a robust women’s cricket programme and has nurtured star players, including Neelam Bisht, Kanika Ahuja and Tanuja P Kanwar.

The college prioritises sports scholarships for girl students and offers coaching and training free of cost with Ranjit Singh Sandhu leading the coaching staff. Singh had also recently innovated a device to enhance cricket fielding skills. The device, called the Multidirectional Training Device, was granted a patent through the Government of India and offers versatile training applications that simulate different angles and speeds, helping players improve their reflexes.

