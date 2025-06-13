Ground report: Punjab pushes sports revival: 495 playgrounds identified, 174 under development

Capitalising on Punjab’s sporting talent and the potential for nurturing international-level athletes, the district administration has identified 495 potential sites for playgrounds/sports grounds to be developed across the rural and urban belt.

The idea behind this push is to encourage sports as a healthy alternative for the youth of Punjab. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Paramjit Kaur said work is already underway on 174 sites.

That said, the absence of a structured sports development programme and implementation of announced projects for sports development in the past cast a shadow of doubt. The now shelved project by the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) of building a multipurpose state-of-the-art sports stadium at Ranjit Avenue is one such example of how projects are announced, but never see the light of day.

Several former chief ministers including Captain Amarinder Singh, Charanjit Channi and also former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal had inaugurated and backed the project. Yet the stadium has now given way to Unity Mall, a one-stop shopping arcade that promises to promote handicraft and handloom from the state.

Punjab had 19 athletes participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, out of which seven were from Amritsar. Amritsar has a long history of producing Olympians and athletes of an international level. But the sad reality remains that the holy city has not one multi-purpose stadium where these athletes are offered advanced competitive training and mentoring. The state government had announced that sports nurseries, close to 260, will be set up across villages in Punjab. While the latest programme aims to capture sporting talent young and aligns with the sports nurseries programme, the announcement comes as a positive news for sports lovers and enthusiasts. “The initiative aims to promote sports activities among children and youth, while also providing a space for the elderly and women to engage in physical activities. These playgrounds will not only serve as sports nurseries, but active community spaces, fostering social interaction and community development. Our aim is to provide playground facilities in every village of the district,” said ADC Paramjit Kaur.

Sharing a break-up of how many sports grounds will be developed in each constituency, the ADC Paramjit Kaur said that Ajnala block will have 12 playgrounds, Majitha 20 while the maximum will be in Jandiala Guru and nearby villages, including 22 in Tarsikka.

“We have completed work at 31 playgrounds, with the remaining playgrounds expected to get finishing touches soon. We believe that a sport plays a vital role in promoting physical and mental well-being of the people, and we are committed to providing the necessary infrastructure to support this goal.”