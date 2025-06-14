DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Ground Report: Rajasthani devotees, locals blend culture with faith

Ground Report: Rajasthani devotees, locals blend culture with faith

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 10:49 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Volunteers across the region extend their hospitality to devotees.
Advertisement

‘Dal Bati Churma, Rajasthani Soorma’ has emerged as the slogan of Mata Vaishno Devi Seva Samiti, a group of nearly six dozen enthusiasts who annually undertake a paidal yatra from Jaipur to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

Advertisement

During their month-long excursion these enthusiasts cover a distance of nearly 750 km, 30 km per day on average. They walk through various districts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir to reach their destination, exchanging elements of culture along the way.

Irrespective of their religious beliefs, volunteers across the region extend their hospitality to these devotees as they halt at designated venues along the highways.

Advertisement

Besides serving local delicacies to these Rajasthani devotees, the locals present them with special gifts, depicting their cultural heritage and art. In return for the hospitality, the devotees thank the volunteers with meals, including dal bati churma.

Volunteers from the region coordinate with volunteers, who make arrangements for the devotees’ halts at various places, in advance to extend hospitality as a token of recognition of their endeavour to perpetuate the tradition.

Advertisement

Nanshu Lal Yadav of Jaipur said enthusiasts, including octogenarians, had been organising such paidal yatras to Vaishno Devi for over 25 years. Besides paying obeisance at the shrine and organising community prayers during halts, the enthusiasts also organise interactive sessions with office-bearers and activists of local religious, social and cultural organisations.

“While our basic purpose is to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, our members have imbibed elements of the cultures of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu Kashmir during the brief, but regular interactive sessions they have with the locals of these states,” said Yadav.

Yadav said many local families had expressed their wish to learn the preparation of the Rajasthani cuisine after comprehending their slogan —Dal Bati Churma, Rajasthani Soorma.

wuw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts