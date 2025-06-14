Ground Report: Rajasthani devotees, locals blend culture with faith

‘Dal Bati Churma, Rajasthani Soorma’ has emerged as the slogan of Mata Vaishno Devi Seva Samiti, a group of nearly six dozen enthusiasts who annually undertake a paidal yatra from Jaipur to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

During their month-long excursion these enthusiasts cover a distance of nearly 750 km, 30 km per day on average. They walk through various districts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir to reach their destination, exchanging elements of culture along the way.

Irrespective of their religious beliefs, volunteers across the region extend their hospitality to these devotees as they halt at designated venues along the highways.

Besides serving local delicacies to these Rajasthani devotees, the locals present them with special gifts, depicting their cultural heritage and art. In return for the hospitality, the devotees thank the volunteers with meals, including dal bati churma.

Volunteers from the region coordinate with volunteers, who make arrangements for the devotees’ halts at various places, in advance to extend hospitality as a token of recognition of their endeavour to perpetuate the tradition.

Nanshu Lal Yadav of Jaipur said enthusiasts, including octogenarians, had been organising such paidal yatras to Vaishno Devi for over 25 years. Besides paying obeisance at the shrine and organising community prayers during halts, the enthusiasts also organise interactive sessions with office-bearers and activists of local religious, social and cultural organisations.

“While our basic purpose is to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, our members have imbibed elements of the cultures of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu Kashmir during the brief, but regular interactive sessions they have with the locals of these states,” said Yadav.

Yadav said many local families had expressed their wish to learn the preparation of the Rajasthani cuisine after comprehending their slogan —Dal Bati Churma, Rajasthani Soorma.

