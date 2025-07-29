DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Ground report: Schools directed to run drug awareness programmes

Ground report: Schools directed to run drug awareness programmes

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:11 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Schools have been asked to carry out drug awareness seminars and camps, keeping an eye on early signs of addiction among students and make proper intervention. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Moving to the second phase of Yudh Nashian De Virudh, the Punjab school education department has rolled out a comprehensive strategy to implement drug de-addiction and awareness programmes in government schools across the state. In a letter issued by Punjab SCERT director to district education officers (DEOs) and school principals across the state, the officials have been directed to sensitize parents on early detection of drug abuse in their children and to train teachers in preventive drug de-addition and rehabilitation measures.

Advertisement

As part of the school-level intervention, the education department has directed all school principals and district education officers to appoint dedicated nodal officers to initiate and implement these directives at the earliest. The schools in each district have already held block level workshops for teachers to oversee the implementation of major programmes such as the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) campaign, and the Buddy Programme.

DEO Kanwaljeet Singh, Amritsar, said that soon, drug awareness and de-addiction would be made a part of syllabus for deeper understanding of the issue. “Under the plan, two teachers from each government senior secondary school preferably from classes9 to 12 will be trained in preventive and counseling based techniques to ensure integration of preventive education with rehabilitation and skill-building pathways. The training workshops have already been conducted for teachers and these teachers would further interact and sensitize parents in their respective schools on identifying, intervention and rehabilitation methods,” he said.

Advertisement

MLA Ajnala Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today while addressing a rally on launching the second phase of Yudh Nasheyan Virudh, called upon the people to unite against drugs in the drug de-addiction yatras that are being held in the border villages of Matte Nangal , Gore Nangal , Kotla Mughal , Talwandi Bhangwan , Boharwala and Madhu Changa. He said that while panchyats, health department, police and common people are being enagaged in proactive measures against drug abuse, “We are motivating teachers and parents to detect early signs, behavioral changes and other changes in your children or family members, who are between the age group of adolescent and 18 above. These can be indicators of drug abuse and intervention in encouraged,” he said.

Meanwhile, the letter from SCERT Director to DEOs and School Heads states that the schools, in line with Centre’s NAsha Mukt Bharat campaign, should take help of local enforcement agencies, screen documentaries and organize street plays and take help of experts to sensitize students and their parents on signs of drug abuse so that young lives could be saved.

Advertisement

wuw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts