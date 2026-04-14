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Home / Amritsar / Growers demand change in power supply timings

Growers demand change in power supply timings

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:46 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Vegetable growers in the district have demanded that electricity supply for tubewells be shifted to early morning hours, saying the current timings is causing serious difficulties in irrigation.

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The issue was raised during a meeting of a vegetable producers' farmers' organisation held at Nawan Pind under the leadership of its president, Bhupinder Singh Tirathpur. Farmers expressed concern over the existing power supply schedule — from 1 am to 4 am — provided by the Punjab State Power

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Corporation Limited.

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Speaking at the meeting, farmer leaders said that most agricultural areas in the district are currently under vegetable cultivation, which requires frequent watering, often every third day. They pointed out that irrigating fields during late-night hours is inconvenient and unsafe for farmers.

Lakhbir Singh Nizampur, state secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, supported the demand and urged the authorities to consider the practical difficulties faced by farmers. The organisation has demanded that electricity supply be provided from 4 am to 8 am, which they believe would be more suitable for irrigation work.

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Farmers said they have already approached senior officials of the power corporation regarding the issue. They added that officials have assured them that the matter will be considered and that a decision may be taken within a day or two.

Several farmers, including Tarsem Singh, Mehal Singh, Partap Singh, Balwinder Singh and Jaswant Singh, were present at the meeting and supported the demand. The farmers expressed hope that the government will take quick action to ease their problems and ensure timely irrigation of vegetable crops.

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