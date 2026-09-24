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Home / Amritsar / Growers trained in natural farming methods

Growers trained in natural farming methods

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Progressive farmers attend a natural farming training programme in Margindpura.
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More than 100 farmers participated in a natural farming training programme organised at Nuhaar Farm, Margindpura, under the Sarbat Da Bhala Project in collaboration with Punjab Agro.

The Sarbat Da Bhala Project is supported by the Coexistence Consortium and TDU, Bengaluru, a non-profit organisation working to promote natural farming, healthy food systems and community development.

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Arbind Singh Dhoot, the main resource person for the programme, discussed practical methods to reduce dependence on chemical inputs and incorporate natural alternatives into regular farming practices. Farmers were trained in preparing and using natural fertilisers, microbial inoculants and plant-based decoctions to improve soil fertility, crop nutrition and plant protection.

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A practical demonstration was also conducted, giving participants hands-on training in preparing natural farming inputs that they could replicate on their own farms.

Speaking at the programme, Varinder Pal Singh, who is leading the Sarbat Da Bhala Project, said the initiative was working to take natural farming from household-level food production to field crops and organised commercial production.

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“Around 100 farmers have started natural farming through kitchen gardens, enabling families to grow naturally produced vegetables for their own consumption. In addition, 22 farmers are practising natural farming methods in their main field crops, while one farmer has initiated a multi-cropping model to demonstrate the potential of crop diversity under natural farming systems,” he said.

Singh emphasised the need for natural farmers to organise themselves into groups and gradually move towards planned production at a commercial level.

“The larger objective should be to develop local food systems where families have access to diverse, nutritious and naturally produced food from farmers within and around their own communities,” he said.

Hardyal Singh from Gharyala, an agriculture expert, spoke about the close relationship between food, farming and human health.

Through such initiatives, the Consortium and the Sarbat Da Bhala Project seek to bring together healthy soil, nutritious food, sustainable agriculture and human well-being as interconnected aspects of rural development.

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