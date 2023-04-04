GRP cop held offering seats to passengers

Amritsar, April 3
Railway officials caught a constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) during a routine checking in trains in the Howrah Express at the Beas railway station for offering seats to ticketless passengers in lieu of money here on Sunday.
The entire video of the matter has been tweeted to the Ministry of Railways in which a constable was seen accepting that he allowed five passengers to travel without tickets and he did not have any official power to do the same. The team was seen checking a sleeper coach of the train. The railway official got suspicious on seeing the five passengers in a corner of the coach.
