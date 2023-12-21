GRP official dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

An official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) allegedly died by suicide here on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shamsher Singh (26), a resident of Guruwali village. According to information, he was perturbed over alleged quarrels with his wife.

On the complaint of his mother Maninder Kaur, the police have booked Shamsher’s wife Tajmeet Kaur, however, no one has been arrested in the case so far.

Maninder told the police that her husband Jora Singh was a cop in the GRP. Following her husband’s death four years ago, her elder son Shamsher got the job on compassionate grounds.

She further said Shamsher married Tajmeet Kaur in 2014. After the marriage, Tajmeet started quarrelling with Shamsher and the other members of the family, said the complainant.

“Disturbed by the frequent quarrels in the family, Shamsher constructed another house at Guruwali and shifted there with his wife and daughter. Whenever he used to come to meet us, he would complain that Tajmeet continues to create trouble by quarrelling,” said Maninder.

