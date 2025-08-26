Guest house owner among 14 held for gambling

Acting on a tip-off, the Beas police raided a guest house and busted a gambling den being run from there. During raid, the police arrested 14 persons, including owner of the guest house, identified as Prince and recovered Rs 43,500 in cash from the spot.

Victor Singh, investigating officer (IO), said the police got specific information that Prince was running a gambling racket from his guest house. Following this tip-off, a team headed by senior police official raided the guest house.

Among others, who were arrested from the guest house located in Beas, included Vinay Kumar of Jandiala, Dalip Singh of Gehri Mandi, Sukhwinder Singh of Tangra, , Ghaniya Lal of Sheikhpura Mohalla, Jaswinder Singh of Baba Bakala, Gurdeep Singh of Harike, and Tilak Raj, Sultan Singh, Raju, Germanjit Singh of Tangra, Shiv Kumar, Raman Kumar and Avtar Singh of Beas.

A case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act was registered against them.