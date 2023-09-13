Guest lecture on ‘Piro and Gulabdasis’ organised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

A guest lecture was organised at Baring Union Christian College, Batala, under the guidance of Dr Ashwani Kansra, officiating principal, Prof Rajive Mcmullen, head, department of history, and Dr Rajni Bala, head, department of sociology.

The resource person was Prof Anshu Malhotra, Santa Barbara, University of California, USA. In her lecture on the topic ‘Piro and Gulabdasis: Gender, Sect and Society’, she explained the journey of Piro, a courtesan of Lahore, who has left a valuable autobiographical account of her spiritual journey and experiences.

The lecture was followed by a brainstorming session of discussion in which students took an active part and raised many important queries which were satisfactorily answered by Prof Anshu Malhotra. Dr Rajni Bala, in her address, questioned age-old barriers that prevent women from pursuing spiritual liberation like ‘Moksha’.