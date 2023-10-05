Gully Cricket League to be held from October 14 to November 9

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 4

Amid the Cricket World Cup fever, the Amritsar Commissionerate police have also pitched in with intra-city cricket tournament — Gully Cricket League – The Hope Cup — as part of its anti-drug campaign.

In a community-driven effort, we aim to mobilise over 50,000 citizens, majority of them youth through 3P approach: Pray, pledge and play to combat the drug abuse. Naunihal Singh, Police Commissioner

In one of its kind initiative in Punjab, the main aim of the tournament is to connect with large number of youths and make them a part of fight against drugs. The final schedule of the tournament, in which around 1,024 teams would likely participate, would be released soon.

In the open tournament gully cricket, women and special children have also been included. The matches would be held in streets and stadiums. In the final, 32 teams would be competing in the knock-out games.

The tournament would commence from October 14 and culminate on November 9. The registration would be done online and offline. As many as 400 teams had already registered for the cricket league. The final matches of cricket tournament would be organised at 40 stadiums.

“In a community-driven effort, we aim to mobilise over 50,000 citizens, majority of them youth through 3P approach: Pray, pledge and play to combat the drug abuse,” said Police Commissioner (CP) Naunihal Singh while interacting with mediamen.

“The effort is to make Amritsar, which takes immense pride in the rich heritage of gurus, a first zero-drug city in the state,” he said.

Besides tournament, a prayer “Ardas – Sarbat Da Bhala” would be held at the Golden Temple on October 18 in which 31,000 schoolchildren and youth would take part. Over 15,000 people would take pledge for “Nasha Mukt Punjab” from October 21 to 24 at different locations, including historic Jallianwala Bagh.

The CP said in the tournament, eight over, 12 over, 15 over and 20 over matches would be played. He said, “We are contacting philanthropists and NGOs for seeking their participation and contribution in the tournament in order to make it a success so that the energy of the youth could be diverted towards positive side, including sports.”

He said under the cricket league, matches would be held in five categories. These include Jazbaa Cricket League for special children, Women Cricket League, Leaders Cricket League for prominent members of society, FATTA cricket league for street cricket and School Cricket League for students. The matches would be held with tennis and leather balls, the CP added.

#Cricket