Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

Amritsar, July 17

The dangling cobweb of cables installed illegally by private Internet companies, telecom service providers and cable television network operators on electricity poles in Gulmohar Avenue have distorted the city’s skyline and facade of residents’ homes.

Residents describe the cable cobwebs as a black spot on the aesthetics of the area.

A resident Sukhbir Singh said, “Everyone tries to make his/her house look beautiful. People hire architects and designers to design the facade. But with these cables, all efforts go in vain.”

The residents demanded that the Municipal Corporation (MC) should take action against private companies illegally using infrastructure like electricity and street light poles. “There should be rules for allowing private companies to use the public infrastructure,” said another resident Sanjeev Kumar.

The private companies providing internet, telecom and cable television services providers also tie cables with trees and walls of public buildings. Residents say th MC should instruct companies to lay underground cables and charge a fee from them for using public space .

“Apart from cables, the advertisers too misuse poles to tie their banners. The defacement of the city must be checked,” said another resident Sneha Mahajan. Sneha said the power corporation should fix transmission lines in a proper way.