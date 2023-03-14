Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 13

Panic gripped the local Bath Avenue area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when two motorcycle-borne persons fired twice in the air in their first visit.

The masked miscreants came to the area twice — once around 11 pm and then around 2 am. During their second visit, the armed men fired five shots at the main gate of the residence of Daljit Singh Lalpura, an NRI son of late Prem Singh Lalpura (an Akali leader).

The whole incident was captured on CCTVs installed at some residents’ houses in the avenue. Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO, Tarn Taran (City), and other police officials visited the spot and collected detailed information of the incident.

The SHO said the footage of CCTVs was being examined thoroughly. A CCTV footage showed one of the two armed persons carrying a pistol in his hand and in the first visit they only fired in the air and then fired five shots at the gate of the residence of Daljit Singh Lalpura.

Though some of the residents had licensed weapons, they did not venture to confront the miscreants. Daljit Singh Lalpura did not respond to the mobile calls nor was he available at his home. SHO Harpreet Singh said the police were investigating the incident.

Masked miscreants came to area twice