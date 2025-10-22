Gurdaspur admn instructs officials to keep a vigil on farmers to prevent stubble burning

The Gurdaspur district administration is going all out to prevent stubble burning even as Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh instructed officials to fan out in each and every village to make sure that farmers do not resort to stubble burning.

Today, the DC and SSP Aditya visited scores of villages and held meetings with farmers, making a fervent appeal not to set crop residue on fire and also making them aware about stubble management.

The officials visited Sohal and Sahari villages in the morning where they held meetings. Villagers from adjoining places were also present. The State Agriculture Department has provided farmers with the required agricultural machinery. Officials of the Agriculture Department, including Deputy Director Amrik Singh, accompanied them. The officials visited a dozen more villages in the evening.

The Deputy Commissioner said last year, there were three incidents of burning stubble at Sohal village, but this year not even a single incident has surfaced till yet.

He added that in a positive development, straw bales were being made under stubble management scheme in Sohal.

He appreciated the efforts being made by progressive farmer Atar Singh towards curbing burning residue.

“Last year, 47 incidents of stubble burning had taken place in the district. However, just five incidents of stubble burning have taken place till yet. We seek the cooperation of the farmers and in a majority of cases we are getting positive responses,” the DC said.

He added that if any farmer faces any problem, he could contact the Agriculture Department office, BDPO or the SDM office. SSP Aditya appealed to the farmers to cooperate with the district administration.