Gurdaspur college gets 3-star IIC ranking

The Institution Innovation Council (IIC) of Pt Mohan Lal College for Women got a three-star ranking from the Union Ministry of Education, for the season 2024-25.

The IIC is a programme launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). It is aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in higher education institutions.

Principal Neeru Sharma said, “IIC is basically set up to encourage the creative energy of our student population to work on new ideas and promote them to create start-ups and entrepreneurial ventures. Our college established the IIC in December 2022 with a vision to inspire, nurture and empower students to develop ground-breaking ideas and solutions. We have achieved immense success and hope to carry it forward.”

The principal added, “In collaboration with academicians, entrepreneurs, investors and industry professionals, we always strive to cultivate a talent pool among students. To achieve this, our council hosts motivational sessions, interactive workshops and insightful discussions on formation of ideas, concepts and entrepreneurship.” The college IIC had got a two-star ranking in 2023-24.