Gurdaspur cops tighten noose on heroin smugglers

The Gurdaspur police have arrested four persons involved in smuggling nearly 1.85 kg of heroin.

After the police received inputs that Pakistani state and non-state actors had increased the frequency of sending in drones carrying payloads of heroin from across the international border (IB) to border area villages of the district, SSP Aditya constituted a special team to check the menace.

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The cops used human intelligence and technical inputs to check the drug-trafficking.

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In this first instance, the police seized 250 gm of heroin, Rs 4,100 in drug money, a car, a sophisticated phone and some computer devices from near a border village falling in Dorangla police station.

SSP Aditya said the maximum number of drone incursions was seen in Dorangla, which has a long border with Pakistan. “This prompted us to increase our focus on this area. Emphasis was particularly laid on night patrolling when drones normally fly in from Pakistan. After days of intensified patrolling, today we managed to arrest one person and confiscated 250 gram of heroin,” he said.

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In another incident, the SSP revealed that the police had arrested two persons who were trying to transport two packets of heroin, each comprising 500 gm of heroin, to a safe place after picking the contraband up from a border village. “We managed to arrest both of them. A case under the Arms Act and the NPDS Act has been registered at the Tibber police station. Both the forward and backward linkages of these two smugglers are being investigated,” said the police chief.

In the third incident, nearly 600 gm of heroin was confiscated from a person in a Dinanagar village. A senior officer said, “Apart from the narcotic, we took into possession a two-wheeler used to transport the drug. We arrested one smuggler in this case. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Dinanagar police station,” he said.

The Gurdaspur police are checking drug smuggling through a combination of large-scale operations, specialised task-forces specially constituted for the purpose, border surveillance and community policing initiatives. The cops are also conducting targeted Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to raid suspicious locations apart from regularly rounding up suspects.