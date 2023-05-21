 Gurdaspur Diary : The Tribune India

Gurdaspur Diary

Police woman who dares to take the bull by the horns

In the seventies stretching till the eighties, in almost every Amitabh Bachchan starrer, a high-decibel level cheer would fill the theaters whenever the angry young man bashed up the villain. It was the cheer of the underdog and the suppressed. And also that of the common man caught in the vortex of corruption. This cheering class identified itself with the hero because he had the cheek to smash the vice-ridden system to smithereens. The hero’s iconic dialogue — “Rishte mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah”— captivated his fans no end. Fast forward the reel to 2023. Batala’s second woman SSP Ashwini Gotyal, the first being Ms Neerja, rejoices in taking the proverbial bull by the horns. Three months ago, she announced her arrival in style by squaring off with people who revelled in being on the wrong side of the law. Slowly, she added substance to her style. This gave enough fodder for the locals to exult. Finally, they now have someone who has become their voice. The common man identifies with the officer. Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid. She was taught in school that to ignore evil is to become an accomplice to it. After joining the IPS, she steadfastly holds on to this theory. For her subordinates, she is their red-line. They allow nobody to cross it and nobody is given the liberty to speak ill of their “Madam-Sir boss.” A true police officer fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves who stands behind him. Ditto for Gotyal. As things stand, she has proved she is a cop who stands for a cause, not applause. Batala is a “red-hot district”, as described by many of Gotyal’s predecessors. This is because SSPs change faster than a chameleon changes colours. The story has it that the chief’s office has a revolving door. One officer steps out, the other takes his space. In some cases, the paint was still fresh on the chief’s office nameplate when the dreaded transfer orders were placed on his desk. There is no particular reason for Batala to be “red-hot” but then in life there are some things which have no plausible explanation. They remain a mystery. Gotyal is slowly mastering the art, rather the science, of how to hold on to the chair. Not only on holding on to it but also how to elevate its stature. Once in a week, Gotyal visits villages located near the international border to apprise herself of the problems of the villagers. She must take refuge in Arab poetess Malak El Halabi’s words, “Now that your eyes are open, make the sun jealous with your burning passion to start the day. Make the sun jealous, or stay in bed.”

Power minister finds several absent during visit to Gurdaspur PSPCL

Punctuality is an essential trait of any employee. It is a foundation, not an embellishment. This trait, however, seemed to be lacking among Gurdaspur PSPCL employees when their Power Minister Harbajhan Singh ETO came calling on Friday morning to check their attendance. He landed at the office on Jail road around 7.30 and found nearly a dozen employees absent. One of them, revenue assistant (RA), Davinder Kumar, was late by nearly an hour. The minister immediately ordered the RA’s transfer. Morale of the story: You can be on time even with a broken watch. All you require is the will to be punctual!

(contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

