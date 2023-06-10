 Gurdaspur Diary: Administration braves the storm for Governor’s visit : The Tribune India

If you pray for the rain, you have to deal with the mud too. That is a part of it. A torrential downpour has the potential to make dirty streets beautiful and beautiful streets dirty.



If you pray for the rain, you have to deal with the mud too. That is a part of it. A torrential downpour has the potential to make dirty streets beautiful and beautiful streets dirty. On Tuesday, a sweet calm prevailed throughout the day. That as things turned out was the proverbial lull before the storm. Around 6 pm, when dusk was about to slip into the night, high-decibel noises started emanating from almost all parts of the city. A torrential rainfall had yanked the doors of the city wide open and filled every nook and cranny with water. For the next 90 minutes, it was absolute mayhem. Old-timers recalled that they had never seen anything like this in the last three decades. It was as if an avalanche had hit them. It rained, rained and rained. High velocity winds accompanied the downpour. The next day, morning walkers found scores of fallen trees on their path. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal was a much worried man. His dilemma was that Governor Banwarilal Purohit was slated to visit Dharamkot Randhawa village, 30 odd kms from Gurdaspur, next morning. His immediate priority was to ensure the VIP route was cleared. That done, he focused on the city even as he kept on receiving complaints of roads being blocked. A plan was put into place. The thoroughfares falling in the municipal limits were the first to be cleared. Then came the streets and roads on the outskirts. The administration managed to get the roads cleared during the night itself. Some enterprising agriculturists like Harpreet Singh Rinku Dala had a couple of JCBs parked in their garage. These were pressed into service and the road in front of the PAU was cleared in no time. With poles getting uprooted, power supply to the city was disrupted. It was restored after several hours. At some places, electricity supply is yet to be restored even after 72 hours of the deluge. The Governor’s visit went off with clockwork precision notwithstanding the fact that it was held in a congested place. The rain had narrowed down the options for officials. In no way could they change the venue at the eleventh hour. However, they managed the event in their own way. By the end of the day, the consensus was that it was a well organised function. There was a message in this. You cannot fight every storm in life. Sometimes you have to stand firm and wait for it to pass. We should always look at the positive side of life. Here, the positive is that not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path!  

Pathankot girl Aeshita shows the write way

A Pathankot girl, Aeshita Abrol, a Plus 1 student of Angel’s Public School, has done the city proud by winning a prize for a novel, Boat Menace, written by her. Bribooks is the name of her publishers. She is receiving accolades from all quarters. Her work has been recognised in the Summer Book Writing Festival, an online event, where she received the prestigious ‘Published Author Certificate.’ Barinder Jot Kaur, the school principal, was all praise for her student. “Aeshita’s achievement is a testament to her talent and dedication. Her book serves as an inspiration to her fellow students. Our faculty always encourages students who have talent and capability. We believe in providing a platform for students to showcase their skills,” she said. All of 16, Aeshita says she wants to make a career out of writing books and novels. Her father, Dinesh Abrol, a businessman, and mother Saloni Abrol, are proud parents of the girl. They say they will extend full support to their daughter in her future endeavours. Aeshita says writing comes from reading. Reason enough why the girl is a voracious reader. Reading gives her the appropriate skills to write.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

