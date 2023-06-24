Gurdaspur Diary: Amit Shah’s rally a grand success

Gurdaspur: Nothing succeeds like success. BJP workers were elated after the long awaited rally of their leader Home Minister Amit Shah turned out to be a grand success. His close aides say he is a leader who sees more than what others see, who sees farther than others see and who sees before others see. This sounds like the voice of the sycophant. Yes, there were many that day. But this should not take off the sheen from the proceedings. The organisers— Gurdaspur district BJP chief Shiv Bir Singh Rajan and Jalandhar (North) ex-MLA KD Bhandari — worked tirelessly and relentlessly for the last few weeks to ensure their boss’s event went off sans any untoward incident. Contrary to popular perception, a majority of the workers came voluntarily. And then there were some, and this tribe was too thin to be taken note off, who claimed they were present because they wanted to see and hear for themselves what Shah actually spoke. Because, they said, when we blindly adopt a system, a literary dogma or a religion, we become bots or automatons. We then cease to grow. How true it is. There were some problems over who would sit on the stage. However, with the local leaders busy wrangling, the BJP headquarters came to the rescue of the planners. The bosses in Delhi clarified that the final list would be cleared by them and by nobody else. The high-decibel noises were replaced by a Sphinx like silence. Nobody dares speak against the headquarters. After all, the BJP is a disciplined party! The final list finally arrived and everybody accepted it with heads bowed in deference. Despite all the glitz and glory, one jarring note that was struck was when the organisers, inadvertently or deliberately, cold shouldered veteran leader Neelam Mahant. This lady is a dyed-in-the-wool BJP satrap. She has been working for the party for the last 40 years. She has also remained the chief of the Gurdaspur Planning Board. A majority of the organisers would have been in kindergarten when she matured as a politician. She has been making steady donations to the party coffers. Ex-MP Vinod Khanna relied heavily upon her whenever he was to hold an event. Her only wish was to be present at the helipad when Amit Shah landed. Even that was denied to her. Neelam is among those leaders who rarely step into the spotlight. Actually, she is among the ones who secretly pull the strings and move the scenery so that the show can continue. Let it be known to the disciplined party that one’s dignity may be assaulted, vandalised and cruelly mocked, but it can never be taken away unless it is surrendered. The BJP had forcibly taken it away from her. The party was clearly at fault. Post the rally, nobody was willing to talk about this incident. Yes, she was wronged but because the event is over, the wrong cannot be rectified. On the organisational front, the BJP has scored a perfect 10. And this is a good sign ahead of the 2024 elections.

Yoga event held for slum children

Nearly 50 children whose parents are either rag-pickers or beggars took part in a yoga camp held at the Preliminary Education Study Centre at Mann Kaur village to mark the International Yoga Day. They are taught by Ms Ashu and Manjit Kaur, both of whom that day doubled up as yoga teachers. This school has become a favourite for parents belonging to the lower strata of society for educating their children. They send their kids so that when they grow up they can walk into society with their heads held up. Initially, the school started with a few students but now its count is increasing with every passing academic year. Romesh Mahajan, who started it all by digging deep into his pockets, is confident that the school will attract more and more students because “Their parents consider begging as some sort of a curse.” He says a person will never beg provided he has the power to earn. “I want to ensure when they grow up they start earning,” he said.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)