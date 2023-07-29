Gurdaspur Diary: Feeling let down by Cong, Ashwani Sekhri joins BJP

Three-time MLA Ashwani Sekhri used to be a dyed-in-the-wool Congressman. However, of late he was feeling suffocated in the party. His was a name to reckon with in Punjab’s political circles. Opposition leaders too respected his sagacity and street-smart ways like when he supported the BJP in forming the House in Municipal Corporation in 2015. By virtue of being the sitting Congress MLA, Sekhri had a casting vote. He deftly used it to bring the BJP to power. His contention was that only the BJP could bring in development works in the city. Trust is earned, respect is given and loyalty is demonstrated. Betrayal of any of these is to lose them all. The Congress betrayed him and dropped him like a hot potato. It was imperative that he respond. He has now done that by joining the BJP. What the Congress does not know is that Sekhri is a fighter to the core. A wounded tiger is dangerous. His problems started just before the 2022 Assembly polls. Some Congressmen had formed a group against him. He fondly referred to that cartel as the ‘Taliban’, calling them “a group of treacherous politicians who only had the interests of their sons and daughters at stake.” He took the ‘Taliban’ square on. They tried to deny him the ticket for the Batala assembly seat. He, nevertheless, saw through their Machiavellian machinations and adjusted himself accordingly. He knew from the core of his heart that he who seeks to deceive will always find someone who will allow himself to be deceived. He got the party ticket but lost in a wave unleashed less by the AAP and more by the ‘Taliban’. The fact is that it was the ‘Taliban’ which had not only rocked his electoral boat but sunk it too. He was dejected not so at his loss but at the way it was orchestrated by his own people. Now that he has changed parties, it is fervently hoped that he does not turn out to be a square peg in a round hole in his new outfit. For starters, he can always fall back on some sane advice from his new boss, the experienced Sunil Jakhar. This man is always a rainbow in somebody’s cloud.

Cops marginalise smuggling gang

The Gurdaspur police this week busted a gang specialising in transporting heroin from Srinagar. The cops had set up a check-post near the Paniar sugar mill when a car was signalled to stop. When searched, the cops hit pay dirt. They had confiscated heroin worth nearly Rs 80 crore. There were smiles all around. Officers say Dinanagar ASP Aditya Warrier had played a decisive role in nabbing the accused. Hats off to you, Mr Warrier! It is only officers like you who can save Punjabi youth from the scourge of drugs. A couple of more such seizures and half the job would have been done.

(contributed By Ravi Dhaliwal)

#BJP #Gurdaspur