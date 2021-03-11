Gurdaspur Diary: Open letter to Pathankot Civic body Commissioner

Open letter to Pathankot Civic body Commissioner

Dear Shena Aggarwal ji

Madam

We, the residents of Pathankot, hereby welcome you to this once scenic city which, rather unfortunately, has now been devastated by crass commercialisation, illegal encroachments, haphazard growth, traffic woes and the decades-old dilemma of the narrow gauge railway crossings. Ever since it was upgraded to a full-fledged corporation from a committee in 2015, corrupt officials and politicians have been looting it with both hands. Last week, barely days after you joined, an internal vigilance probe unearthed a massive fraud. A fraud wherein a local Congressman virtually arm twisted officials to deposit money meant for the welfare of SC, BC and economically weaker sections into the bank accounts of kin of loyal councilors. We have learnt that you are an officer with some reputation. Reason enough why we see a glimmer of hope in you. You have your task cut out. You will be presiding over a House where the Congress is in a majority. The city has a BJP MLA, a Congress Mayor and an AAP halqa in charge. You will regularly be surrounded by MC officials who are averse to change, for whom ‘chalta-hai’ is the norm. Madam, our main problem, and one which has been lingering for the last several decades, is the 3.6-km stretch of narrow gauge rail track which runs through the municipal limits of the city. There are as many as nine railway crossings on this stretch and these simultaneously close down half a dozen times a day. One 10 minute closure means traffic remains jammed for one hour. The entire system goes for a hit. Timber, transport and tourism were the main businesses of the city in the sixties stretching till the early nineties. The city thrived and consequently people wore opulence on their sleeves. Living in the city had a charm of its own. The railway crossings have now changed all this. This problem requires the direct intervention of the railways. We understand you may not be able to do much, but at least you can make a decent start. Form a committee of eminent personalities and traffic experts and let them study the problem threadbare. Get their feedback and send it to the Ferozepur division of the railways. Also study the feasibility of halting the toy train at the Dalhousie road station, a few km away from the city. In this way, all the crossings can be obliterated from the city’s map. Several MPs, including Sukhbans Kaur Bhinder, Vinod Khanna, Partap Bajwa, Sunil Jakhar and Sunny Deol took up the issue with the railways. Unfortunately no headway has been made. A suggestion was recently floated to elevate the 3.6-km track, like the Railways have done it in Rohtak. However, for some inexplicable reason the proposal has died a natural death. The traffic problem must top your agenda. You are lucky to have joined at a time when the auto-rickshaw conundrum has almost been solved. Not long ago, hundreds of autos used to arrive in the city from neighbouring towns in the morning and illegally plied in the city throughout the day. The magnitude of the problem was gigantic in nature till SSP Deepak Hilori passed a diktat banning those autos who had registered their vehicles outside Pathankot. The problem still persists but its severity has been reduced much to the respite of the locals. You will be doing yeoman’s service to the city if you ask private hospitals to use their basements for parking. When these entities get their maps and documents validated from the MC, they invariably claim that basements will exclusively be used for parking vehicles. Once the maps are passed and permissions granted, the owners conveniently turn these very basements into pathological labs or chemist shops. Mind you, the doctors’ lobby is a powerful one. Do not worry, we all stand by you. Let the docs know what a bureaucrat stands for. Madam, please do take a look at how and why sewerage gets mixed up with potable water in areas like Rampura, Preet Nagar, Bajri colony, Sarai Mohalla, Katche quarters and Nathu Nagar to name just a few. Also develop a complaint mechanism to ensure the voice of the people is heard and their grievances are solved. On the garbage management front, things need a relook. Your problem can be solved substantially if you tell residents that “refuse what you do not need, reduce what you do need, reuse what you consume, recycle that you cannot refuse, reduce or reuse and rot (compost) the rest.” See if you can bring in funds from the state government to shift the MC building to a new address. Over the years, with the expansion of the city and subsequent increase in the number of officials, the office building needs more space. A new complex is indeed the need of the hour. Madam, if you manage to solve even half of the above mentioned problems, you will turn out to be our saviour. Do something great for which our generations will remember you.

Yours faithfully,

Vox-Populi (Pathankot)

DC dials NRI Oberoi for repatriation of youth

Last week, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq was taken aback when a widow, Kalasho Rani, barged into his office. She claimed her son Rami Kant had gone to Dubai on a work visa in April last year. However, once he reached Dubai he befriended a Pakistani youth going by the name of Rahat. She said Rahat had sweet-talked him into working for him but he had not paid Kant his wages. The lady wanted the DC to ensure her son returned to India. Ishfaq was quick to ring up Dubai-based NRI businessman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi who in turn facilitated Kant’s return to India. Oberoi has so far paid for the repatriation of hundreds of youth who got stuck in the UAE for one reason or the other. Another well known fact is that Oberoi chartered two flights to bring back youth from Dubai and Sharjah during Covid. He is a ‘Good Samaritan’ in the real sense of the term.

Pathankot actor ahaan makes city proud

Pathankot lad Ahaan Mahajan has done the city proud by winning the ‘Best Super Model’ prize in a fashion show- “Advance Glamour Mr/Mrs Fashion Show’- held in New Delhi recently. He was handed over a memento and a certificate by Rajesh Mahajan and Amit Mahajan, the show’s producers. He is now on the train to Bollywood to secure a future in Tinsel Town. Ahaan is a student of the JMK International School, Pathankot. He says once he makes it big in Bollywood he will have fulfilled his parents’ dreams. His father Sachin Mahajan and mother Natasha Mahajan are riding high on cloud nine. Ahaan has already started receiving offers from TV producers and Mumbai-based production houses. Here’s wishing the young actor all the best.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)