Gurdaspur Diary: Pied Piper of Gurdaspur to tackle canine menace

When a dog bites a man, it is not news. But when a man bites a dog, it is news. This age-old axiom has been turned upside down here in Gurdaspur.



When a dog bites a man, it is not news. But when a man bites a dog, it is news. This age-old axiom has been turned upside down here in Gurdaspur. Dog bite cases are increasing with every passing day even as the authorities are struggling to contain the damage. Such is the magnitude of the problem that some vernacular newspapers have already done stories and are still continuing to do so. Dala Colony on the Jail road is one of the best and cleanest colonies of Punjab. However, the colony’s residents are perplexed over the fact that the more they do to keep the dogs out of their area, the more they come in. If this is the plight of the people in a posh area of the city, what is happening in other parts does not paint a rosy picture either. Last week, as many as 10 dog bite cases were reported in 12 hours. Half a dozen has become the day’s norm. The city is in dire need of a Pied Piper. Like the one they had in Hamelin who lured the rats away with his pipe. Ours could very well be called the Pied Piper of Gurdaspur. This predicament has the administration officials scurrying for cover in the face of wholesale complaints. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal has gone in an overdrive and quite rightly so. He has already held a ‘special meeting’ where top officials, including the Civil Surgeon Dr Harbhajan Ram Mandy, were present. Also in attendance were the somewhat lethargic officials of the Municipal Committee (MC). Lethargic, because it is the MC which has allowed the phenomenon to reach gigantic proportions in the first place. Earlier, they had a specially designed vehicle which would catch dogs and drop them at faraway places. In any case, they were not allowed to kill rabid dogs. This is because Maneka Gandhi, founder of the People for Animals (PFA), frowns upon such killings. This is leading to a substantial increase in the number of canines. The DC has now roped in the Animal Husbandry Department. However, not much success has been achieved so far. The only positive fallout of these confabulations is that the Civil Surgeon has stocked enough anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) to deal with the situation. The DC has taken the first steps. If you choose not to deal with an issue, then you give up your right of control over the issue and it will automatically select the path of least resistance. MC officials say there have been occasions when stray dogs were picked up and dumped in the nearby city of Dhariwal but they would travel 6 km back to their ‘hometown’ of Gurdaspur. So much so for the loyalty! Let us give our administrators some time. The results may be good, may not be good. Nevertheless, they are in a fighting mode. What matters is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight. What matters is the fight in the dog. For this, the help of the local residents is also needed. Half the battle will be won the moment they stop feeding the canines. As they say, ‘tackle the root cause, not the effect.’

Not a bridge too far on the Ravi now

This was one of MP Sunny Deol’s pet projects. It was to link Gurdaspur to a cluster of villages across the river Ravi. Since the villages are near the International Border (IB), the Army’s permission was required for the construction of the bridge. The MP’s staff now say that the Defence Ministry has given the green signal. It will be just a matter of months before the Rs 80 crore, 800 meter-long bridge sees the light of day. This will bring a cheer to thousands of people living on the other side of the river.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

#Gurdaspur

