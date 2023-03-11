Gurdaspur Diary: Raman Bahl reins in free run of private hospitals

Raman Bahl, an AAP leader and Chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), has given something back to his hometown of Gurdaspur. In December, he opened an Urban Community Health Centre (CHC), a euphemism for a mini-hospital, in the defunct old hospital building right in the heart of the city. The old hospital had been shifted 6 km away to Babri village during the SAD government’s rule, from 2012 till 2017. This meant there were no decent health facilities for the more than one lakh residents of the city. This space was eagerly grabbed by the private hospitals. And they continued to make a killing till Bahl stepped on the scene. Everybody knows that private hospitals are akin to stationary taxi cabs with their meters running! The AAP leader has now brought in funds worth Rs 2.42 crore for the renovation of the old hospital building, one part of which houses the Urban CHC while the other part is lying non-operational. He has also got sanctioned a grant of Rs 1.15 crore from the state government for buying new infrastructure. Bahl is smiling that he has scored political brownie points while residents are happy that at least something is being done for their city.

Minister’s gag order flummoxes scribes

Truth never damages a cause that is just. Union Minister Som Parkash perhaps forgot this adage when he ordered officials to make sure that media men did not enter the Panchayat Bhawan hall. This was the venue of a meeting to supervise the Central Government’s schemes. In banning scribes, he had overruled precedence. He also ensured that truth, convenient or inconvenient, never got out of the hall. Whenever such meetings have been held in the past, the media has always been invited to report while sitting inside the venue. Or was the minister following French statesman Cardinal Richelieu’s words that “secrecy is the first essential in the affairs of the state”? In this world where everything revolves around sycophancy and obsequiousness, BJP workers preferred to maintain a Sphinx-like silence rather than making their boss realise his gaffe. For them, the boss is always right. Incidentally, media men had reached the venue on the invitation of the district administration. The incident could have been averted had officials and the minister confabulated with each other in advance. Some even suggested that the minister wanted to give reporters a lesson in Chaos theory —- the science of surprises, of the non-linear and the unpredictable! Indeed, his decision did come as a surprise. In any case, it was mind-boggling to observe Som Parkash, an MP from the neighbouring parliamentary seat of Hoshiarpur, supervising things in a constituency which is not his, where he has no stakes and where Sunny Deol is the incumbent MP. That the man from the tinsel town has ditched his constituents lock, stock and barrel is a story for another day. In any case, people should understand that the actor was always a reluctant contestant. He simply is not made for the Machiavellian machinations of politics.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)