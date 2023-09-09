 Gurdaspur Diary: There is an elephant in the room in the border areas of Punjab : The Tribune India

  Gurdaspur Diary: There is an elephant in the room in the border areas of Punjab

The fact that there is an “elephant in the room” in the border areas of Punjab is indisputable. This phrase is used to signify a situation in which an obvious truth is being ignored and is not acknowledged by a group of people in a room. This is because admitting the reality would be too awkward. Likewise, everybody knows how pronounced the drug problem is in the villages but nobody is willing to admit it. Here, Pakistani drones deliver dope like online food delivery companies deliver food right at your doorstep. While we pay these companies through debit or credit cards, here money is channeled through the good, old hawala route, a system heavily based on trust. A system where no official records are maintained and source of money cannot be traced. On a recent visit to Gurdaspur, DGP Gaurav Yadav knew that there was an elephant in the room and decided to introduce it to others. He had the nerve to admit that the dope crisis was indeed gargantuan in nature. Simultaneously, he offered solutions to counter it. Now, that is like a good officer who knows the severity of the problem, offers solutions and also asks others to seek solutions. The DGP made it clear that he will use modern technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to counter the dope threat. Youth are blowing their lives away smoking heroin while elders are happy to consume poppy husk and opium. The DGP rightly said it is high time we become serious in dealing with the crisis. He was serious because he knows it has the potential to destroy Punjab hook, line and sinker. Addicts roaming on the city’s streets clearly indicate we have catastrophe to deal with. After all, an addict is someone who uses his body to tell society that something is drastically wrong with it. Everybody knows that a quick-fix solution for a long standing problem works only for the short term. Hence, the DGP’s focus this time is to find a long term lasting solution. Here is wishing him all the best.

Let CM have a ride on potholed Mukerian road

Commuters travelling the Gurdaspur-Mukerian 15 km stretch of road have been complaining of its deplorable condition for years. There are massive potholes on this stretch on which 10,000 strong Tibri cantonment is also located. It is the main artery linking the city with Chandigarh, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. PWD officers say the entire area through which the road passes is waterlogged. The potholes will continue to surface till a solution to the waterlogging problem is addressed. Residents are now tired of lodging complaints with the authorities. They now want the CM Bhagwant Mann to drive his own car and take this road whenever he comes to Gurdaspur the next time. Only then will he get to know the extent of the problem. And only then will a solution be found. Actually, a problem seems difficult till an attempt is made to solve it.

(Contributed By Ravi Dhaliwal)

#Gurdaspur

