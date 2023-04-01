Gurdaspur Diary: Tibri railway underpass misses deadline

When Dr Himanshu Aggarwal joined as Deputy Commissioner (DC) a few months ago, he appeared to be a man in a hurry. Apart from chasing his passion of playing cricket (for the uninitiated, he is a medium pacer and a fairly decent batsman, a bowling all-rounder, so to say) early in the morning, he would also drive his car to inspect the innumerable incomplete projects of the city. One day, he drove to the Tibri road railway underpass and noticed that the city’s most talked about project was way behind schedule. This is one of the main arteries of the city. The 10,000 strong Tibri Cantonment is also located on this road. The doctor very well knows that once an artery gets blocked, chances of a heart attack increase. So he set the March 31 deadline to the contractor to set his house in order. Like it happens with every second project in India, this one too has overshot the cut-off date. Inclement weather and public protests played negative roles in its construction. Having said that, these things are normally factored in when a contractor sits in front of the drawing board. In any case, somebody must tell the DC that the difference between a dream and a goal is a deadline. Now, the contractor has been given a fresh deadline of May 15. This time, residents are praying that the DC’s dream should become the contractor’s goal.

Police & policing remained in news

This week turned out to be eventful for the city. First, residents were shocked when news spread that Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Swarandeep Singh was transferred. His shifting was being related to Amritpal Singh, a maverick-cum-fundamentalist-cum-eccentric, all rolled into one, escaping the police dragnet from some area falling in Hoshiarpur district. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Actually, the same day the schedule of the Jalandhar parliamentary by-poll was announced. Rules state that no officer can serve in his home district once the poll dates are out in public domain. Jalandhar is Swarandeep’s home district and hence it became imperative that he had to be moved out. The officer is fondly remembered for the two years he spent in Gurdaspur district as its police chief from July 2018 to June 2020. He worked hard during the Covid pandemic and was instrumental in recovering drugs coming from across the border. Actually, in the blink of an eye, something happens by chance when you least expect it and it sets you on a course you never planned, into a future you never imagined. The officer will be living in this future for sometime before he is rehabilitated. The other day, the Batala police got hold of a video of a young boy going overboard in his praise for Amritpal. He would have been behind bars by evening but SSP Ashwini Gotyal had other plans. She sent the boy to the de-radicalisation cell of the police. It is this cell where efforts are made to bring brainwashed youth back into the mainstream. By next morning, the boy had started life afresh and consequently had forgotten who Amritpal was! This round surely goes to Gotyal. She had deftly nipped in the bud any dreams the boy must have nurtured of becoming an Amritpal acolyte. “Fundamentalists are people who have taken fun out of the mental. This youngster was one such person. It is our duty to push such people on to the path of righteousness. His normal human instinct did not contain much hatred. He was misguided by vested interests,” said the SSP .Lastly, DIG (Border) Narinder Bhargav paid a visit to the police districts of Pathankot, Batala and Gurdaspur. With the talk of drugs, drones and Amritpal thick in the air, his trip gave a massive boost to his force. Security was upped and during his visit the common man was not inconvenienced. Now, that is what we call good policing! The DIG has made a good start and residents now want him to consolidate the gains.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)