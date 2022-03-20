Gurdaspur diary: When poll staff rose to occasion

Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal is one officer who always lauds his officers on the back whenever they work hard. Early this week, he felicitated 30 officers who worked with a high level of efficiency and competence during the Assembly poll. “Holding elections is a big phenomenon. And the outcome of a phenomenon cannot be known because of the variables involved in it. Here, we had to take control of all variables to ensure nothing untoward happened on the D-day. All my officers rose to the occasion. Some of them worked extraordinarily hard. The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra. I usually tell my officers that the dictionary is the only place where success comes before work. Work actually is the key to success and hard work can help you accomplish anything,” he said.

What if he lost, He won’t lose heart

Ravi Karan Kahlon, SAD candidate from Dera Baba Nanak, is not at all disheartened despite losing the election to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa. The dice rolled both ways till Randhawa managed the lead in the last two rounds. “Do the best you can till you know better. Then when you know better, do better. Indeed, the man gave the Deputy CM a run for his money. Next time, he intends to do better. (by Ravi Dhaliwal)