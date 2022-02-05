Gurdaspur diary

Gurdaspur doctor makes city proud, bags 34th rank in NEET

Gurdaspur doctor makes city proud, bags 34th rank in NEET

Dr Sugandhi Mahajan (centre) with her parents.

Dr Sugandhi Mahajan has made the city proud after securing a commendable 34th rank in the tough National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination. Sugandhi’s field of excellence is cardiology. She is a product of the city’s prestigious Little Flower Convent School. In 2009, Sugandhi cleared her All-India PMT exam by securing the 43rd rank. After completing her MBBS degree from Government Medical College, Amritsar, she did her internship from Harvard University, USA. Later, she did her MD (Doctor of Medicine) from the University of Illinois, USA. At one time, she thought of settling down there. Her proud parents Ashok Vaid and Suriti Mahajan are elated at her daughter’s success. “Live the life of your dream. When you start living such a life, there will be obstacles, doubters, mistakes and setbacks along the way. But with your hard work, perseverance and self-belief, there is no limit to what you can achieve. There are no shortcuts in life,” Dr Sughandhi said, adding that, “Most lucky events in my life have been opportunities and not outcomes. The value of an opportunity changes depending on how it is treated. Without effort, good luck becomes a missed opportunity. With effort, good luck can become a life-changing event. The result will never walk through the door on its own. You have to work hard to get it.” There is indeed a difference between talent and hard work. Hard work actually beats talent when talent fails to work hard and Dr Sugandhi Mahajan is a classic example of this dictum.

Pathankot MLA begins door-to-door campaign, reaches out to dissenters

Pathankot MLA Amit Vij during the door-to-door campaign.

Pathankot MLA Amit Vij has started a door-to-door campaign. At the same time, he has also started reaching out to dissidents who have refused to accompany him on his trips. Every morning, before he starts knocking the doors of voters, he makes it a point to visit the home of at least one dissenter. “I have some people working against me just because they were not given ticket. I worked hard in the last five years and have brought in several big ticket projects to the city. I will make sure that people who are angry with me stand by me. These people are the backbone of the party. They are my friends-turned-foes. I will definitely have them on board before the first vote is cast,” he says.

Batala SSP takes stock of security arrangements ahead of election

Batala SSP Gaurav Toora inspects a police station.

Ahead of the Assembly poll, Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora has started visiting check posts and police stations personally. And that too at the dead of the night! The other day on a cold, rainy night, he drove his vehicle straight into a police station. Much to his delight everything was in order. His subordinates now know that their boss can come calling any time. Officers say with these acts of their boss, efficiency in the Police Department has certainly improved. “It is a collective effort. The entire police force is my family,” the SSP said. Indeed, Toora must have heard of the quote: A true police officer fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves who is standing behind him.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal

