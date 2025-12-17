Gurdaspur judges distribute cheques to 10 flood-hit families

Dilbagh Singh Johal, Gurdaspur District Sessions Judge and Harpreet Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, distributed cheques to 10 families whose houses were damaged in the floods at a function held in the conference hall of the judicial complex. Dilbagh Singh Johal and Harpreet Singh are also the Chairman and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), respectively.

They disbursed an amount of Rs 15.80 lakh to the families who, incidentally, were specially invited to the venue of the function.

The money was transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PSLSA) had transferred this amount to the account of the DLSA for onward distribution.

All judges of Gurdaspur district judiciary were present on the occasion.