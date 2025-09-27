Gurdaspur judiciary steps forward to aid flood victims

The Gurdaspur judiciary reached out to flood victims in the worst-affected areas of the district and prepared lists of essential items needed by the villagers.

Harpreet Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), conducted a door-to-door survey in Dorangla, Dera Baba Nanak and Kalanaur blocks. He constituted 11 teams under the ‘Core Units-Mobile Legal Aid’ clinics. Members of these teams visited flood-affected residents and asked about the problems being faced by them. “The purpose of these visits is to ensure timely, transparent and effective execution of government relief and rehabilitation schemes covering compensation for life, crop, property and health.

Harpreet Singh and his team also visited the ‘Us-Paar’ villages located across the Ravi and distributed necessary items required by the villagers including tarpaulins, water bottles and medical kits. These villages included Rajpura, Toor, Chib, Bharial and Lasian.

Earlier, the District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal, who is also the Chairperson of the DSLA, had toured villages near the International Border (IB). These villages included Chandu Wadala, Dhidowali, Dharamkot Randhawa, Dharamkot Pattan and Khoda Bet. The judge expressed his sympathies with the villagers and assured them that the judiciary will extend all possible help to them.