Gurdaspur judoka fights odds to pocket gold in Police Games

Fighting all odds, Gurdaspur judoka Maheshinder Saini has made it big.

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He has won a gold medal in the All India Police Games held in Hyderabad last week.

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Saini’s father owns just 2 acre of land. Overcoming financial constraints, the young judoka has shown tremendous resilience, determination and dedication to excel.

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Saini, who is employed as a constable with the BSF, said: “I plan to represent my country and set an example for youngsters like me that a dearth of money cannot hinder your plans. If you have it in your destiny, there is no power on earth that can stop you from being successful.”

Saini is a trainee at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Training Centre, Gurdaspur.

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His coach Ravi Kumar said:“This boy is destined for bigger and better things in life. Just see how he performs in the future.”

The judoka has a strong passion that helps him push past hard times.

After he won a bronze medal in the senior national judo championship a few years ago, his coaches asked him to change his tactics. He took nearly a year to do so. “Now, he is a better player than before,” said coach Ravi Kumar.

Ironically, players produced by Punjab are not getting employment in the state. Instead, they are being recruited by the paramilitary forces. Saini is one of them. Employment opportunities are almost negligible in the state as the Punjab Police has stopped recruitment since 2016.

“That is why I was forced to join the BSF. The doors of the Punjab Police were closed,” said Saini. He added, “Success relies on your daily actions, not just luck.”

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