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Home / Amritsar / Gurdaspur-Mukerian rail link nears take-off

Gurdaspur-Mukerian rail link nears take-off

Region to receive major economic boost with proposed 30-km link

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 01:14 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Gurdaspur Railway Station. File
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The city and its adjoining towns are set to receive a major economic boost with the proposed 30-km Gurdaspur–Mukerian rail link moving closer to reality.

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The project has gathered momentum, with the detailed project report (DPR) nearing completion. Railway officials said that once the DPR is finalised, the next phase of the project—land acquisition—will begin.

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The proposed rail link is expected to revitalise industrial activity in Batala while significantly improving rail connectivity between Gurdaspur and New Delhi. At present, passengers from Gurdaspur have to travel about 70 km to Amritsar to board trains for the national capital. Once the new line becomes operational, they will be able to travel directly to New Delhi via Mukerian and Jalandhar, reducing the journey by nearly 90 km.

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The new track will connect Gurdaspur railway station (GSP) on the Amritsar-Pathankot section with Mukerian (MEX) on the Jalandhar-Jammu route, effectively creating a vital rail link between the two corridors.

Railway officials confirmed that work on the DPR was progressing rapidly and that land acquisition would commence immediately after it was approved.

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Parmjit Singh Gill, a Batala-based businessman, welcomed the development. “Once the proposed line becomes operational, goods moving between Ambala and Amritsar can be routed more efficiently, significantly reducing travel distance and transportation costs. This will greatly benefit traders and industrialists in Batala. For years, the railways showed little interest in strengthening connectivity in the Majha region. Now, we finally see a ray of hope, especially as the Railway Minister is taking a personal interest in the project,” he said.

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